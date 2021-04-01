Lady Lancers top VW

Van Wert’s Lorynn German is caught in a rundown during Wednesday’s non-conference softball game against Lincolnview. The Lady Lancers overcame an early 3-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the third, one more in the fourth and four in the fifth to post an 11-3 win in the season opener for Lincolnview. Addysen Stevens and Annie Mendenhall each had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Lancers (1-0), while Andi Webb had a pair of hits and three runs scored. Winter Boroff held Van Wert (1-1) to just three hits, including a solo homer by German in the third. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent