OC-L plans 125th alumni meeting in May

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The 125th annual Ohio City-Liberty alumni meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, at the Ohio City Community Building in Fireman’s Park on Ohio 118. Doors will open for sign in at 3 p.m.

All OC-L graduates should have received an invitation by mail. The committee also extended an invitation to attend to those who attended OC-L, but didn’t graduate from there, plus any former administrators or teachers.

Any written correspondence about the event can be sent to Mary Johns-Guthrie, 509 S Tyler St., Van Wert, OH 45891.