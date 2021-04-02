Dorotha J. Mitchener

Dorotha J. Mitchener, 95, of Van Wert, died at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born March 16, 1926, in Van Wert, the daughter of George and Eva (Smith) Canny, who both preceded her in death. She married Paul F. Mitchener and he died February 23, 2006.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Barbara) Mitchener of Linn, Missouri, Faye E. Ditto of Rockford, and Kim (Mary Ann) Mitchener of Findlay; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Lyle Mitchener.

Dorotha was a retired employee of Aeroquip/Eaton Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bud Walls officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.