Crestview competes at Versailles Invite

Van Wert independent sports

VERSAILLES — Crestview opened the 2021 track and field season by placing fourth out of 10 boys’ teams and fifth out of nine girls’ teams at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.

Top eight results are listed below.

Boys

Jordan Updegrove-1st-110M Hurdles (17.62), 1st 300 Hurdles (44.98)

Ja’Rontae Jackson-5th 100 M

Dayton Schuerman-1st 1600 (5:12.78)

Hayden Tomlinson-4th 1600

4X100 8th- Jaret Harting, Ja’Rontae Jackson, Nasir Easterling, Maddox Cunningham

Evan Sowers-8th-300 M Hurdles

Isaiah Watts-3rd-800M (2:18.28)

Jayden Renner-4th-800M

Ja’Rontae Jackson-3rd-200-(25.72)

Jaret Harting-200-6th

4X400-2nd-Jaret Harting, Dayton Schuerman, Isaiah Watts, Hayden Tomlinson (3:57:66)

High Jump-Ja’Rontae Jackson-(5-2) 3rd, Dayton Schuerman 5th, Nasir Easterling 7th

Dylan Barricklow-4th-Shot Put

Girls

Addyson Dowler- 100 M Hurdles- 4th, 100 M Dash-3rd-14.09

Lindsay Schumm-8th 100 M Dash

4X200-5th-Martina Gurtubay Oliver, Chloe Black, Lindsay Schumm, Kenzie Leeth

4X100-3rd-Kenzie Leeth, Chloe Black, Lindsay Schumm, Addyson Dowler-56.91

Emily Greulach- 6th 400 Meters, 3rd 800 Meters 2:47.04

Bailey Miller 6th 800 Meters

Kate Leeth- 4th 3200

4X400 5th Baylee Miller, Lauren Walls, Lindsay Schumm, Emily Greulach

Lauren Walls-5th 1600

Addyson Dowler-5th High Jump

Briana Hahn 8th Discus, 7th Shot Put

Kiara Anderson 6th Shot Put