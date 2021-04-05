Crestview competes at Versailles Invite
Van Wert independent sports
VERSAILLES — Crestview opened the 2021 track and field season by placing fourth out of 10 boys’ teams and fifth out of nine girls’ teams at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.
Top eight results are listed below.
Boys
Jordan Updegrove-1st-110M Hurdles (17.62), 1st 300 Hurdles (44.98)
Ja’Rontae Jackson-5th 100 M
Dayton Schuerman-1st 1600 (5:12.78)
Hayden Tomlinson-4th 1600
4X100 8th- Jaret Harting, Ja’Rontae Jackson, Nasir Easterling, Maddox Cunningham
Evan Sowers-8th-300 M Hurdles
Isaiah Watts-3rd-800M (2:18.28)
Jayden Renner-4th-800M
Ja’Rontae Jackson-3rd-200-(25.72)
Jaret Harting-200-6th
4X400-2nd-Jaret Harting, Dayton Schuerman, Isaiah Watts, Hayden Tomlinson (3:57:66)
High Jump-Ja’Rontae Jackson-(5-2) 3rd, Dayton Schuerman 5th, Nasir Easterling 7th
Dylan Barricklow-4th-Shot Put
Girls
Addyson Dowler- 100 M Hurdles- 4th, 100 M Dash-3rd-14.09
Lindsay Schumm-8th 100 M Dash
4X200-5th-Martina Gurtubay Oliver, Chloe Black, Lindsay Schumm, Kenzie Leeth
4X100-3rd-Kenzie Leeth, Chloe Black, Lindsay Schumm, Addyson Dowler-56.91
Emily Greulach- 6th 400 Meters, 3rd 800 Meters 2:47.04
Bailey Miller 6th 800 Meters
Kate Leeth- 4th 3200
4X400 5th Baylee Miller, Lauren Walls, Lindsay Schumm, Emily Greulach
Lauren Walls-5th 1600
Addyson Dowler-5th High Jump
Briana Hahn 8th Discus, 7th Shot Put
Kiara Anderson 6th Shot Put
