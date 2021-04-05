Delphos man killed while fixing his van just off U.S. 30

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — A Delphos man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a semi tractor-trailer while making repairs to his vehicle along U.S. 30 in Washington Township.

Jeffrey Brown, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to investigating troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mr. Brown was standing on the left side of his disabled 2008 Chrysler van making repairs to his vehicle, which was parked on the right side of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 at approximately 9:48 p.m. Sunday, when a 2015 Freightliner semi rig driven east on U.S. 30 by Glen Anderson, 66, of Rochester, Indiana, veered onto the berm of the highway and first struck the left side of the van and then Brown, who sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Anderson was not injured.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Point Fire and EMS, and Hague Towing and Repair, as well as the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.