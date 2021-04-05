Monday Mailbag: Eggerss, hardball, hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s stadium situation, the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians, game cancelations, and tonight’s NCAA men’s national championship game.

Q: Does the generous donation by Mel and Arlene Hurless for play clocks mean there’s no chance a new stadium will be built in Van Wert? Name withheld upon request

A: No doubt the donation was a generous one and it means Eggerss Stadium will finally have play clocks, just like all other Western Buckeye League schools. Mel and Arlene Hurless are to be commended for their kind act.

Personally, I don’t see a new stadium going up anytime soon. As it stands right now, there’s simply no money for a new stadium and as a hired consultant told the school board last fall, there’s really not enough money for major renovations at Eggerss Stadium, which kind of makes the whole thing a moot point.

At some point, the powers-that-be are going to have to figure out which path to pursue and figure out a way to fund it. Neither will be easy as there are plenty of Eggerss Stadium supporters as well as those who prefer a new stadium and of course, finding the funds will be a challenge, but not impossible.

Q: Who’s in for a longer season – the Cincinnati Reds or the Cleveland Indians? Name withheld upon request

A: Yikes. Obviously it’s very early, but the two teams could be running neck-and-neck for that distinction.

If the Reds can stay healthy and even somewhat consistent, and if the pitchers they have can deliver, they could finish around .500. I know that’s somewhat of a cliché and a generalization, but that probably what it will come down to.

Plus, the National League Central as a whole isn’t exactly a powerhouse, so that could help.

As far as the Indians, the pitching staff is considered by many to be above average and I agree with that.

However, like many others, I’m not sure where runs are going to come from this season. The outfield is a huge question mark and the trade of Francisco Lindor certainly doesn’t help.

Just like the NL Central, the American League Central isn’t the strongest division around, so that could help a little.

Honestly, if either one of these teams wins 82 games I’d be happy.

Q: I find it hard to believe all of the area’s high school athletic events were canceled because of cold weather on Thursday. It’s time to toughen up. Name withheld upon request

A: Sorry, but I can’t agree on this one. I actually prefer cold temperatures, but the conditions (high winds, temperatures around freezing and even snow whizzing by) on Thursday would have made it miserable for athletes, coaches, officials and fans in attendance. It was the right call.

Q: Who wins Monday night’s game – Gonzaga or Baylor? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve said all along it’s tough for a team to run the table. As we all know, no one has done it since Indiana in 1976.

I’ve also said the best team doesn’t always win the championship. Just look at previous national champions and you’ll see what I mean. Having said that, Gonzaga is the better team and I now think they’ll win the title.

A couple of other things – Saturday night’s national semifinal game should go down as one of the very best ever, and I wish tonight’s national championship game started before 9:20. Yes, I’m an early riser (4:15 a.m.) and I understand it’s all about television but still, there’s no reason the game couldn’t start at 8 or 8:30 p.m. at the latest.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.