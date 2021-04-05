ODOT lists current county road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following road projects for Van Wert County:

U.S. 30 eastbound, at the Dog Creek Road overhead, near the village of Middle Point, will have lane restrictions for bridge maintenance.

Market Street over Town Creek, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, in the city of Van Wert, was closed March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge. Visit the project page.

Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.