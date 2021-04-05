VWCS releases 2020-21 Quality Profile

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert City Schools recently released its 2020-2021 Quality Profile, designed to be an at-a-glance summary of the outstanding educational experience VWCS offers.

As a district, VWCS prides itself on the scope of academic offerings and extracurricular activities available to students. The profile also includes figures from the Class of 2020, such as graduation rate and post-secondary plans.

Even through the pandemic, VWCS is proud to have expanded the 1:1 laptop program to now include all students in grades 1-12. The Van Wert Early Childhood Center also implemented the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness program this year, one of the best early predictors of reading success, which works hand-in-hand with its Literacy Collaborative program.

“The educational experience at Van Wert is unlike anything around the state of Ohio,” said VWCS Superintendent Mark Bagley. “From our innovative CEO (Career Education Opportunities) program and PBL to the variety of clubs, activities, and elective courses, Van Wert students are provided numerous opportunities from elementary to high school.

“We’re also very proud to offer all-day kindergarten and preschool to our youngest students,” Bagley added.

The VWCS Quality Profile can be found online at www.vwcs.net/Content2/qualityprofile.