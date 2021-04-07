4 arraigned on grand jury indictments; 1 also sentenced

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people arraigned on grand jury indictments and another sentenced on a drug-related charge were among those appearing for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Mista Leib, 39, of Jackson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a government facility, each a felony of the fourth degree. Leib was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Carl Robinson, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 23.

Harrison Oechsle, 28, of Venedocia, pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Oechsle was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 3.

Zachary Porter, 20, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was also released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Judy Boyd, 44, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Boyd was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and forfeit $210 to the Van Wert Police Department.

Also this week, Devante Edwards, 27, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her personal surety bond by failing to report to probation. A $10,000 cash bond was continued and a sentencing hearing will be announced at a later date.