Branham named Ohio Mr. Basketball
COLUMBUS — Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior Malaki Branham was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.
LeBron James won the Mr. Basketball Award in 2001, 2002 and 2003 while at St. Vincent-St. Mary. With Branham earning the award in 2021, the school now has a state-record four Mr. Basketball trophies. The complete list is below.
Now in its 34th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.
An Ohio State signee, Branham led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 25-2 record this year and the Division II state championship, averaging 21.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He scored 37 points in the state final.
Akron Buchtel junior Chris Livingston was the Mr. Basketball runner-up. Other finalists include Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley, Luke Chicone of Mentor, Desmond Watson of Columbus DeSales, Kobe Rodgers of St. Xavier, George Mangas of Lima Shawnee, and Kobe Mitchell of Cadiz Harrison Central.
Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners
2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge
2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia
2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington
2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South
2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior
2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit
2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor
2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland
2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey
2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky
2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee
2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South
1999 – Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West
1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights
1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence
1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic
1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights
1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic
1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge
1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty
1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
