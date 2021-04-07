City announces first brush pick-up date
Staff and submitted information
The City of Van Wert will begin its brush pick-up program for 2021 on Monday, May 3.
City residents should have their brush out by 7 a.m. that day. Place the brush next to curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
City workers will not pick up:
- Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
- Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors (homeowners are responsible for removal).
- Brush placed in bags or boxes.
- Leaves.
POSTED: 04/07/21 at 7:03 am. FILED UNDER: News