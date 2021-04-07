The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021

City announces first brush pick-up date

Staff and submitted information

The City of Van Wert will begin its brush pick-up program for 2021 on Monday, May 3. 

City residents should have their brush out by 7 a.m. that day. Place the brush next to curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

City workers will not pick up:

  • Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
  • Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors (homeowners are responsible for removal).
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes.
  • Leaves.

