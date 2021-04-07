Health District lists vaccine clinic dates

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District is urging local businesses and individuals to be aware of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics being offered. All clinics are open, with no appointment needed. Those wanting to participate should bring their insurance card and a photo ID.

Clinic dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Thursday, April 8, 2-6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Council on Aging (Moderna vaccine, first and second doses)

Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Health Department (Pfizer vaccine, first and second doses)

Thursday, April 15, 2-6 p.m., at Health Department (Moderna vaccine, first and second doses)

Wednesday, April 21, 2-6 p.m., at the Fairgrounds (Moderna vaccine, first and second doses)

Thursday, April 29, 2-6 p.m., at the Fairgrounds (Moderna vaccine, first and second doses)

Thursday, May 6, 2-6 p.m., at the. Fairgrounds (Moderna vaccine, first and second doses)

The Health District is offering businesses the opportunity to have vaccinations brought to their location. Those businesses interested can contact the Health District office at 419.238.0808.