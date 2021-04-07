LV wins tri-meet with Ottoville, Knights

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview finished first at Tuesday’s home tri-meet with Ottoville and Crestview.

The Lancers collected 133.5 team points, followed by Ottoville (120.5) and Crestview (92). The Lady Lancers finished with 71.5 team points, followed by Ottoville (67) and Crestview (35.5).

First place finishers for Lincolnview included Jackson Robinson (1600 meter run, 5:04.6); Cole Gorman (pole vault, 8-06); Dylan Schimmoeller (long jump, 18-06); the 4×200 meter relay team (Schimmoeller, Kohen Cox, Gorman, Camden Miller, 1:39.4); the 4×400 relay team (Miller, Cox, Robinson, Daegan Hatfield, 3:46.1) and the 4×800 relay team (Robinson, Joshua Haines, Maddox Norton, Ethan Scaggs, 9:28.3).

Lincolnview’s Arin Williams won the girls 200 meter dash (28.6), while Madison Langdon won the 1600 meter run (5:51.7) and the 3200 meter run (12:24.5). Sydney King won the pole vault (16-06) and Sami Sellers finished first in the shot put (30-02) and discus (115-07). The 4×100 meter relay team of Williams, King, Emma Hatcher and Julia Stetler finished first (56.7).

First place finishers for Crestview included JaRonte Jackson (100 meter dash, 11.5; 200 meter dash, 24.6); Jaret Harting (400 meter dash, 57.5); Jordan Updegrove, 110 hurdles, 17.3) and Dylan Barricklow (shot put, 38-08). The 4×100 relay team of Maddox Cunningham, Nasir Easterling, Harting and Jackson also finished first (47.5).

Addyson Dowler won the girls 100 meter dash (13.1) and Emily Greulach won the 400 meter dash (1:09.3) and the 800 meter run (2:47.2). The 4×800 relay team of Greulach, Katelyn Leeth, Bailey Miller and Lauren Walls finished first with a time of 12:08.3.

Full results can be found at: https://www.baumspage.com/track/lincolnview/040621/2021/Meet%20Results.pdf.