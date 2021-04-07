ODOT lists county projects during construction kick-off

This map shows Ohio Department of Transportation projects in Van Wert County for 2021. ODOT map

Staff and submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — ODOT officially kicked off its highway construction season with an event earlier this week, headlined by ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

The event was held along Interstate 475 at Dorr Street in Toledo, where a $46.7 million project that began in November 2019 continues. Work is expected to be completed this fall.

A separate kickoff event for projects occurring in the Lima area will be held Tuesday.

The project is adding a third lane of travel in each direction on a two-mile section of the I-475/U.S. 23 corridor, constructing a new interchange at Dorr Street, and reconstructing a section of Dorr Street.

Marchbanks noted that in northwest Ohio and throughout the state, projects have largely moved forward, despite the pandemic.

“Thanks to the foresight of Gov. DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly and internal operational savings identified by our workforce, we have been able to weather this global pandemic. Without those extra funds, we would be nearly a billion dollars in the red,” said Marchbanks. “While other states have been delaying or canceling projects, Ohio continues moving forward.”

Several notable projects will be completed in Van Wert County this year. Those include the following:

Replacement of the Market Street Bridge. The project will run from April through October, with traffic detoured around the construction area. Cost: $713,000.

County Road 418 (Lincoln Highway west) resurfacing. Approximately 7 miles of Lincoln Highway west, from Jennings Road to Middle Point-Wetzel Road will be resurfaced. The project will run from June through August, with daily lane closures. Cost: $2.1 million

Fifth Street resurfacing. Approximately 2 miles of Ohio 66 and 90 (Fifth Street) in Delphos, between State Street and Lehman Road, will be resurfaced. The project will run from April through October, with daily lane closures. Cost: $4 million.

U.S. 30 resurfacing. Approximately 7 miles of U.S. 30, between Middle Point-Wetzel Road and Lincoln Highway, will be resurfaced. The project will run from August through October, with daily lane closures. Cost: $4.3 million.

U.S. 30 signage upgrade. Highway information signs along U.S. 30, from the Ohio-Indiana State Line to U.S. 224, will be upgraded at 14 at-grade intersections. The project will run from September through November, with no impact on through traffic. Cost: $160,000.

Locally, other notable projects in northwest Ohio that will continue this year:

The construction on Interstate 75 in Wood and Lucas counties. Two abutting projects between Buck Road and Dorr Street are under way totaling $343 million. Work began in late 2018 and is expected to complete in 2023.

The placement of a concrete overlay on the driving surface of the Veterans’ Glass

City Skyway bridge in East Toledo, Lucas County. Work began on the $18 million project in March of 2020 and is expected to complete this fall.

A $21 million project on Interstate 75 from just south of the village of Beaverdam to north of the village of Bluffton, Allen and Hancock counties. The project is reconstructing pavement and ramps at the Interstate 75 interchange with State Route 696. Construction began in 2020 and will complete this summer.

Resurfacing of I-75 between I-280 and the Michigan state line in North Toledo, Lucas County. Work will begin in April and complete this fall.

Reconstruction of Ohio 25, between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6, south of Bowling Green, including Portage. Work will begin in June and complete in fall 2022.

A safety project to improve the intersection of U.S. 20/Reynolds Road and

Heatherdowns Boulevard. Work will begin in September and complete in June 2022.

A safety project to construct an RCUT (restricted crossing U-turn) at the Thayer Road intersection with U.S. 30, Allen County. Cul-de-sacs will be constructed at the Mayberry Road and Cool Road intersections. Work will begin in August and complete late fall.

A safety project to construct cul-de-sacs on Township Road 196 and Township Road 198 at their intersections with Ohio 15, Hancock County. The project will begin in September and complete late fall.

For a complete list of highway construction projects within northwest Ohio for 2021, see Construction Guides | Ohio Department of Transportation. Visit Projects | Ohio