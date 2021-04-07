Putman named to Convoy Foundation bd.

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation recently welcomed Shaun Putman as one of its newest trustees.

New Convoy Foundation Trustee Shaun Putman (right) receives a Convoy Community Foundation shirt. photo provided

Putman is a graduate of Van Wert High School, Miami University, and the University of Dayton School of Law. He now practices law in Van Wert as part of Putman Law Office LLC and lives in the Crestview school district with his wife, Shawna, and his four children.

Putman is very active in the Van Wert community, serving on several local boards, in the Crestview district, and with his local church.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that originated in 1979. Trustees oversee the Memorial Endowment Fund, which generates monies to be used by the foundation to benefit individuals and communities within the Crestview school district.