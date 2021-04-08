Knights roll by Fort Jennings 21-11

Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — An 11-run seventh inning broke a 10-10 tie and capped off Crestview’s 21-11 non-conference baseball win over Fort Jennings on Wednesday night.

The Knights are now 4-0, while the Musketeers dropped to 0-6.

Logan Gerardot singled to start the final inning, followed by a Nick Helt walk and a single by Ayden Lichtensteiger that loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Carson Hunter hit a two-RBI single to left field that scored Gerardot and Helt. Consecutive singles by Parker Speith, Hunter Jones and Will Sharpe scored Lichtensteiger, Hunter and Speith, making it a 15-10 game.

Two batters later, Gerardot was hit by a pitch, scoring Jones, then Helt drove in Sharpe. Lichtensteiger was hit by a pitch, forcing in Tyler Hart. The final three runs came when Gerardot stole home, on a Trever Sheets doubled and scored Helt and when Jones scored on a bases loaded walk.

Crestview also scored two runs in the first, second and third innings, three in the fourth and one in the sixth. Fort Jennings plated a pair of runs in the first, one in the third, four in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

As a team, the Knights had 20 hits. Gerardot, Sheets,Hunter and Jones each had three hits in the game, while Helt, Lichtensteiger, Speith and Sharpe each had two. Jones lead the Knights with four RBIs, while Lichtensteiger and Hunter each drove in three runs.

Helt was the last of four pitchers used by Crestview. He struck out two in one inning.

Zach Schulte finished with three hits for Fort Jennings, while Jake Weichart, Evan Hoersten and Aidan Grothouse each had two.

The Knights are scheduled to host Spencerville today and Fort Jennings is slated to host Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.