VW Health District: 19 new COVID cases

Staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 1, for a total of 2,309 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 9,332 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic dates are available:

April 8, 2-6 p.m., at Van Wert County Council on Aging; Moderna vaccine (ages 18 and up)

April 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the health department; Pfizer vaccine (ages 16 and up)

April 15, 2-6 p.m., at the health department; Moderna vaccine (ages 18 and up)

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

The Van Wert CVS and Van Wert Walmart pharmacies are also scheduling vaccination appointments on their websites.