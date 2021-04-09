Recap: Lancers win big, Knights split

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s baseball and softball teams posted big wins on Thursday, while Crestview split with Spencerville. Results of the games are listed below.

Baseball

Lincolnview 8 Paulding 0

PAULDING — Lincolnview’s Landon Price fired a complete game two-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Lancers to an 8-0 victory over Paulding in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Thursday.

Price also had two hits and scored a pair of runs for Lincolnview (3-1, 1-0 NWC) and Collin Overholt finished with a pair of hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when Overholt doubled and plated Trey Evans and Price. Overholt on an error then three batters later, Dane Ebel scored on a grounder by Carson Fox to make it 4-0. Clayton Leeth finished the scoring with a bases loaded balk by Paulding pitcher Hunter Kauser.

The Lancers added three more runs in the six, including an RBI double by Overholt that scored Jack Dunlap, a bases loaded walk that plated Price and one more by Overholt, who was forced home when Fox was hit by a pitch.

Kauser pitched six innings for the Panthers (2-4, 0-1 NWC) and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. He also had one of Paulding’s hits.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Continental today and Paulding is slated to host Edon on Saturday.

Spencerville 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Crestview was held to just one run and the Knights dropped their first game of the season, 3-1 to Spencerville on Thursday.

The lone run came in the sixth, when Hunter Jones singled in Carson Hunter.

Two of Spencerville’s runs came in the fifth inning. Emerson Layman scored on a wild pitch, then Tyler Koenig scored on an error. The final run was scored in the sixth, when Layman singled and drove in Cody Bockey.

Each team had just five hits in the game.

Crestview’s Trever Sheets went 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Hunter pitched the remainder of the game and struck out four while giving up two hits.

Spencerville’s Carter Ringwald pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters.

Spencerville (1-5, 1-0 NWC) will host New Knoxville today and Crestview (4-1, 0-1 NWC) is scheduled to play at Kalida on Saturday.

Softball

Crestview 10 Spencerville 0 (six innings)

CONVOY — Kali Small tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 and Crestview improved to 7-2 (1-0 NWC) with a 10-0 win over Spencerville on Thursday.

Olivia Cunningham had three hits, including two doubles and finished with four RBIs, while Katelyn Castle scored three runs and drove in two more. Lexi Dull also scored a pair of runs and as a team, Crestview finished with 14 hits.

The Lady Knights led 3-0 after one inning and 7-0 after five.

Crestview is scheduled to host a quad with Wayne Trace, Lincolnview and Van Wert at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Lincolnview 19 Paulding 8 (six innings)

PAULDING — A nine run sixth inning capped off Lincolnview’s 19-8 win over Paulding on Thursday.

The Lady Lancers (3-2, 1-0 NWC) grabbed a 2-1 lead after one inning, then after a scoreless second, Lincolnview added three runs in the third and four more in the fourth for a 9-2 lead.

Destiny Coil went 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and a double and six RBIs. Andi Webb had a pair of hits, including a three-run homer and three RBIs, while Addysen Stevens went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Kendall Bollenbacher and Hanna Young each had three hits for the Lady Lancers.

As a team, Lincolnview finished with 23 hits and Taylor Post pitched a complete game victory.

Gabbie Stallbaum and Kaeli Bustos paced Paulding (4-2, 0-1 NWC) with three hits apiece, while Jalynn Parrett and Leigha Egnor each had two.

Both teams are back in action today, with Lincolnview traveling to Continental and Paulding hosting Wayne Trace.

Lincolnview 25 Perry 2 (five innings, Wednesday)

LIMA — Lincolnview scored at least four runs in each inning and rolled to a 25-2 victory over Perry on Wednesday.

Destiny Coil had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and Kendall Bollenbacher, Addysen Stevens, Makayla Jackman and Hanna Young each had three hits. Jackson finished with five RBIs, while Young and Annie Mendenhall each drove in three runs.

As a team, Lincolnview had 23 hits, while holding Perry to just three. Winter Boroff pitched the first three innings and gave up two hits and struck out six. Bollenbacher and Katelyn Beair each pitched an inning and combined for five strikeouts.