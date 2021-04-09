Tammera Ford

Tammera “Tammy” Ford passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Tammy was born September 28, 1966, in Van Wert to Ronald and Judith Grubb. On April 30, 2010, she married Tony Ford and he survives.

Tammy graduated from Crestview High School. She formerly worked for Adkins Bookkeeping and has worked as the deputy city auditor in Van Wert for over 20 years. She loved her job and was very dedicated to it. She was known for her love of animals, especially their cats. She loved mysteries and watching her favorite court show, “Judge Judy.” Tammy was said to be selfless and will be remembered as a very loving mother to her son, Derek.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Derek Grandstaff of Columbus; her parents, Ronald Sr. and Judith Grubb of Van Wert; a brother, Ron (Dawn) Grubb of Convoy; as well as four nephews, Gavin, Grant, Gage, and Garrett Grubb, all of Convoy.

Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Van Wert County Humane Society in honor of her love for animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.