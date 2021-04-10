Service Club sets speech-language clinic

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club will sponsor a summer speech and language clinic again this year. Priority will be given to individuals (age birth to 21) residing in Van Wert County.

The purpose of the clinic is to help individuals having difficulty producing sounds, constructing sentences, understanding or using words, or speaking fluently. It will be held at the Thomas R. Mechling Clinic, housed in the Thomas Edison Preschool building. There will be a limit of 30 individuals served during the six-week sessions, which will occur in June and July.

Each session will be individual or small group, depending on the needs of the individual. There is no charge to the families.

Social distancing will be practiced, due to COVID-19, during all sessions. A teletherapy option is available through Zoom for those who do not want the face-to-face option.

Therapy will be provided by Jill Welch, licensed speech and language pathologist, who has over 40 years’ experience working in the schools, early intervention, hospital, and home health settings. Contact her at 419.786.0109 or email her at jwelch@wbesc.org by Sunday, May 16.