VW boys win Ehresman Invite, girls third

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s boys won the team title at the 12-team Bath High School Ehresman Invitational, while the girls finished third out of 11 teams, behind Kalida and Ottawa-Glandorf.

The 4×800 relay team of Gage Wannamacher, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer and Hunter Sherer took first place with a time of 8:46.14, and the 4×200 relay team of Ethan Brown, Connor Pratt, Laudick and Nate Jackson won with a time of 1:33.7. The 4×100 relay team of Dru Johnson, Laudick, Nate Phillips and Jackson captured first place in 45.23 seconds, as did the 4×400 meter team of Laudick, Springer, Brown and Pratt (3:33.65).

Other top finishers for Van Wert were Pratt (1st, 400 meter dash, 52.25), Sherer (1st, 800 meter run, 2:05.11), Phillips (2nd, high jump, 5-10) and Brown (2nd, long jump, 19-11.75).

The 4×800 meter team of Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain, Carly Smith and Saylor Wise finished second for the Lady Cougars (10:33.06).

Full results can be found at: https://www.baumspage.com/track/bath/2021/2021%20Results.pdf.