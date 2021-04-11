City DORA application ready for viewing

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward has signed an application for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Van Wert and has presented this application to Van Wert City Council.

The application will be voted on for approval or denial by City Council no earlier than 30 days and no later than 60 days from April 9.

Any member of the public can request a copy of the application by contacting the mayor’s office.