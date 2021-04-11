Mark S. Price

Mark S. Price, 65, of Payne, completed his dash at 3:03 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mark was born November 11, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Harold Price and Myrna Young, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Penny McMillan, who survives in Payne.

Mark worked as an electrical tech at REV Recreation Group (formerly Fleetwood) in Decatur, Indiana, for the past 24 years.

Mark was a graduate of Wayne Trace High School. He loved racing, the Ohio State Buckeyes, working with his REV family, coming home to his fur babies every night, and, most importantly, Mark loved spending time with Penny and his family — especially following his grandson’s sporting events.

In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his son, Mark (Jenniffer) Price of Payne; his three grandchildren, Brittany Jenkins, Mox Price, and Race Price; his father- and mother-in-law, Larry and Janet McMillan; and three sisters, Tamara (Tom) Bartz of Grover Hill, Bernetta (Scott) Geise of Fort Jennings, and Kim (Ed) Woodard of Grover Hill.

Mark was also preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Galloway, and two sisters, Stephonie Stewart and Tonya Bigham.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.