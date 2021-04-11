ODOT lists VW County highway projects

Staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both directions, will have lane restrictions beginning Monday, April 12, for finish work. The project increases vertical clearance of the overhead, improves drainage, replaces barrier wall and replaces guardrail. The project is expected to complete in April.

U.S. 30, between Ohio 49 and U.S. 224, will have lane restrictions for crack sealing operations.

U.S. 30 eastbound, at the Dog Creek Road overhead, near the village of Middle Point, will have lane restrictions for bridge maintenance.

U.S. 127, between the city of Van Wert and Fife Road, will have lane restrictions for ditch maintenance.

Multi-route paving project will have lane restrictions beginning April 12 for finish work and smoothness grinding. The project begun in 2020 includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed in April.

U.S. 224, from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert.

from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert. U.S. 127, from the CSX Railroad line north of Main Street to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road.

from the CSX Railroad line north of Main Street to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road. Ohio 118 in the city of Van Wert, from the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street.

in the city of Van Wert, from the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street. Ohio 709, from Ohio 118 to Township Road 58.

Market Street in the city of Van Wert, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, closed on March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page.