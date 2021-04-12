Billy Dettrow

Billy “Joe” Dettrow, 52, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:57 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence.

Joe was born October 29, 1968, in Van Wert, the son of Merl and Dorothy (Smith) Dettrow.

Joe was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in maintenance at the Van Wert Moose Lodge and Black Angus restaurant and drove for Greve Chrysler in Van Wert.

Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 178 and Moose Lodge 1320, both in Van Wert. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, and sports, especially the Purdue Boilermakers. He also umpired Little League baseball for over 25 years.

Surviving are his parents, Merl and Dorothy; his fiancée, Trisha Darst; three sons, Trey and Griffin Dettrow of Kalida and Chase Dettrow of Ohio; three daughters, Courtney Ramsey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Emiley Dettrow and Abbey Dettrow, both of Decatur, Indiana; his three grandchildren, Baylen Meier-Ramsey, Bryson Thompson, and Bowynn Ramsey; and three brothers, Norm (Deb) Dettrow and Jim (Trish) Dettrow, both of Van Wert, and Jason (Kelly) Dettrow-Burns of Convoy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating. Military honors will be rendered immediately following the services at the funeral home.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Flower and memorial keepsake orders may be directed to The Secret Garden in Convoy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.