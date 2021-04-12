Max Leroy Dull

Max Leroy Dull, 94, of Willshire, died at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Max Leroy Dull

He was born November 12, 1926, in Ohio City, the son of Forest Herbert and Helen Melissa (King) Dull, who both preceded him in death. On October 26, 1949, he married the former Alice Mae Hughes, who died July 24, 1997.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Jenkins of Van Wert; a sister, Carolyn Whitmore of Spencerville; two brothers, Ned E. Dull of Willshire and Jason E. (Rae) Dull of Rockford; and several nieces and nephews

Besides his wife and parents, Max was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Ione Ahrens; his in-laws, William Spencer and Helen Hughes; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Dull, Betty Lloyd, and Velma Hirsch; five brothers-in-law, Don Whitmore, Ralph Ahrens, Bill Hughes, Johnny Lloyd, and Nelson Hirsch; and a son-in-law, Neil Cooper.

Max started farming with his father at the age of 14 and retired some 43 years later. He owned and operated Dull’s Hunting and Fishing Supplies in Willshire for 32 years. He also enjoyed refinishing furniture. Max was a member of Salem Community Church in Monroe, Indiana. He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman’s club and served on the Willshire Village Council for 20 years. Max had a great personality and loved life and enjoyed eating. He had many friends and enjoyed a good joke and a laugh.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor James Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.