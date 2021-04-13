Cougars sink the Pirates

Van Wert’s Jace Fast (above) and Bryce Miller (below) picked up wins during Monday’s match against Bluffton and the Cougars went on to defeat the Pirates 4-1. Fast won at first singles by beating Eden Nygaard 6-2, 6-3, while Miller topped Grant Klinger 6-4, 6-4 at third singles. At second singles, Bluffton’s Luke Shadle defeated Sam Moonshower 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. Van Wert’s first doubles team of Micah Rager and Kaden Thomas beat Bryan Zimmerman and Thad Mittendorf 6-3, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle defeated Eli Wenger and Braeden Ackerman 6-2, 7-5. The Cougars (2-2) will play at Defiance today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent