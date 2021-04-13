The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021

Cougars sink the Pirates

Van Wert’s Jace Fast (above) and Bryce Miller (below) picked up wins during Monday’s match against Bluffton and the Cougars went on to defeat the Pirates 4-1. Fast won at first singles by beating Eden Nygaard 6-2, 6-3, while Miller topped Grant Klinger 6-4, 6-4 at third singles. At second singles, Bluffton’s Luke Shadle defeated Sam Moonshower 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. Van Wert’s first doubles team of Micah Rager and Kaden Thomas beat Bryan Zimmerman and Thad Mittendorf 6-3, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle defeated Eli Wenger and Braeden Ackerman 6-2, 7-5. The Cougars (2-2) will play at Defiance today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

