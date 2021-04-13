Juvenile faces charges after fatal shooting

Staff and submitted information

SCOTT — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said his office received a 9-1-1 call at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday reporting that someone was shot at 1339 Scott Road in Union township. Upon arrival, deputies located a gunshot victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival, but the suspect was quickly apprehended in the village of Scott. The suspect, whose name was not released, is being charged with murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a felony of the first degree; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony offense.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Van Wert County Juvenile Court on Tuesday and remains incarcerated at this time.

No additional information will be released about the victim or the suspect, since both are juveniles.

Assisting deputies at the scene were Scott EMS, Van Wert EMS, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Samaritan medical transport, and the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.