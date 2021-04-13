Random Thoughts: coaches, George, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the resignation of two successful area coaches, a high-scoring team, Eddie George and the NFL Draft.

Stepping down

Two longtime successful coaches announced last week that they’re stepping down from their respective roles.

St. Marys Memorial head football coach Doug Frye is leaving to address some health concerns. I’ve known Frye since his mid-to-late 1990’s days at Bucyrus High School. After turning that program around, he left for St. Marys Memorial, then went to Wapakoneta before going back to St. Marys. By many accounts he’s wasn’t easy to play for but his teams won a lot of games.

Paul Wayne tendered his resignation at Tinora, saying it was time and that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He spent five years as the head basketball coach at Tinora for the past five seasons, but he’s best known for his many years at Holgate.

All told, Wayne coached for over 40 years and produced well over 500 wins, one state title and another state semifinal appearance at Holgate. His teams were mainly known for their deliberate style of play, although I’m told earlier teams got out and ran.

I met Paul Wayne about three years ago and he seemed like a real gentleman.

Good luck to both men.

Big numbers

I saw a stat that caught my eye last week: 93 runs in six games.

Lincolnview’s varsity softball team scored 93 runs in a six-game span, a very impressive feat.

This is a lineup full of hits, including some long ball hitters.

Eddie George

I’m not sure what to think about the announcement about Eddie George being named the new head football coach at Tennessee State, an FCS school in Nashville.

He has no coaching experience, which makes it seem like an odd hire. Usually some coaching experience – any coaching experience – is a prerequisite. Deion Sanders is the head coach at Jackson State, but he did have some experience as a high school coach.

However, this doesn’t mean the former Ohio State great will fail. He was around top level coaches throughout his career and I’m sure some of that rubbed off on him. The key will be hiring a great staff, which could prove to be a challenge given the fact it’s already April.

Recruiting will be a key as well but that shouldn’t be a big problem, since George is probably just as well known in Tennessee as in Ohio.

I hope he succeeds there.

NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be held later this month and you can find so-called mock drafts on a daily basis.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – obviously the draft is important but it may be the most overhyped thing in all of sports. Really, it is. Just look how many of the draftees don’t pan out, especially the high picks.

However, it’s still fun to debate what players would be the best fit, how things will work out, trades, etc.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.