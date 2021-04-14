VW Chamber launches local YP Network

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces the launch of the Van Wert YP (Young Professionals) Network, which will create and implement programs to assist professional members 40 years of age or younger.

“The goal of the program is to create an environment where members can connect with individuals in the same stage of their career, and to help early career professionals transition and thrive in the work force through educational programs and mentorship opportunities,” said Chamber CEO/President Mark Verville.

Those who work in Van Wert County and are interested in being a part of this network, can contact the Chamber office by phone at 419.238.4390 or email at mark@vanwertchamber.com.