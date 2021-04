Crestview Junior-Senior Prom date set

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Junior-Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2022, will be held Saturday, April 24, from 8-11 p.m., in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

This year’s theme is “Iridescent Nights”. A promenade, to be held in the high school auditeria from 7:15-8 that evening, will be closed to the public and livestreamed on the Crestview YouTube channel because of COVID-19 concerns.