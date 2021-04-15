Health Dept. reports 21 new COVID cases

Staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 8, for a total of 2,330 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 9,703 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic dates are scheduled for this month:

Thursday, April 15, from 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department (Pfizer and Moderna vaccine)

Wednesday, April 21, from 2-6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds (Moderna)

Thursday, April 29, from 2-6 p.m., at the Fairgrounds (Moderna)

Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the County Health Department (Pfizer second doses)

Thursday, May 6, from 2-6 p.m., at the Fairgrounds (Moderna and Pfizer second doses)

Pfizer vaccine is available to all those age 16 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinic dates are for all who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive a second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any insurance info to the clinics.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

Van Wert CVS and Van Wert Walmart Pharmacy are also scheduling vaccination appointments on their websites.