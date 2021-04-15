Venedocia Lions seek scholarship apps
Staff and submitted information
VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club reminds eligible students that the deadline for applying for one of its $500 one-time scholarships is Saturday, May 1.
To be eligible, students need to:
- Be a current high school or home-schooled senior
- Plan to attend an institution of higher learning
- Reside in York or Jennings townships
Applications forms for 2021 scholarships can be found on the Venedocia Lions Club website at www.venedocialions.org.
