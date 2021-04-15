The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021

Venedocia Lions seek scholarship apps

Staff and submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club reminds eligible students that the deadline for applying for one of its $500 one-time scholarships is Saturday, May 1.

To be eligible, students need to:

  • Be a current high school or home-schooled senior
  • Plan to attend an institution of higher learning
  • Reside in York or Jennings townships

Applications forms for 2021 scholarships can be found on the Venedocia Lions Club website at www.venedocialions.org

POSTED: 04/15/21 at 6:52 am. FILED UNDER: News