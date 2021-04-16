Friday Flashback: VW pulls off sweep

Note: The latest installment of the Friday Flashback takes us back 10 years to April, 2011, when Van Wert swept a track meet against Defiance and Paulding. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Van Wert independent sports

The Cougar track team swept Defiance and Paulding in a boys’ tri-meet Tuesday night. The Cougars recorded 101 points to 68 for Defiance and 20 for Paulding. It is Van Wert’s first victory over Defiance, last year’s Western Buckeye League champions, in more than five years.

The girls’ team came in second in its tri-meet, with Defiance compiling 92 points, the Lady Cougars 57, and Paulding 26.

Van Wert’s next meeting will be Thursday, April 14, at home against Celina and Decatur (Ind.) Belmont.

Van Wert boys-individual results

4×800-meter relay (Cody Rolsten, Eric Easley, Luke Brubaker, Jared Fleming) — second, 8:52.0

110-meter hurdles — Tyson Crone, third, 17.9

100-meter dash — Caleb Lloyd, first, 12.1

4×200-meter relay (Seth Kopp, Tyson Crone, Caleb Lloyd, Reggie Phillips) — first, 1:38.7

1600-meter run — Jared Fleming, second, 4:44.6

400-meter dash –Cody Rolsten, first, 55.9; Taylor Robenault, second, 56.4; Nathan Wilhelm, fourth, 57.5

300-meter hurdles — Tyson Crone, second, 43.6

800-meter run — Jared Fleming, first, 2:09.5; Luke Brubaker, third, 2:19.0

200-meter dash –Chadd Phillips, first, 24.1; Reggie Phillips, second, 24.4

3200-meter run — Kase Schalois, second, 11:17.2; Eric Easley, third, 11:35.3

4×400-meter relay (Cody Rolsten, Tyson Crone, Seth Kopp, Jared Fleming) — first, 3:42.9,

Long jump — Zack Keirns, second, 18 feet, 2 inches; Jacob Myers, third, 17 feet, 1 inch; Caleb Lloyd, fourth, 17 feet

High jump — Jacob Myers, first, 5 feet, 10 inches; Chadd Phillips, third, 5 feet, 6 inches

Discus — Zack Keirns, first, 115 feet, 10 inches; Cody Rolsten, second, 106 feet, 3.5 inches

Shot put — Zack Keirns, first, 42 feet, 1.5 inch

Van Wert girls-individual results