Online auction bidding ends April 30

We created our online auction fundraiser to last until April 30, so everyone has a chance to bid and not be rushed. We just received a new item, too: a personalized story for children!

A children’s story is one of the online auction items.

You can also win a three-day stay at your choice of beautiful tree houses at Dwellbox, located near forested, New Philadelphia. Choose from four unique tree houses housing two to four people or check out their Dwellhouse for larger groups.

We have all kinds of things, from art, to restaurant meals, gift baskets, spring decor, and designer tote bags. We’ll be sending out an email and reminders, directions, and links through social media. All proceeds help the Wassenberg Art Center launch a brand-new season with classes and events like popular Town Creek Live. Thank you to all our donors for their generosity! Get ready to bid at www.wassenbergartcenter.org!

In-Grained will open this Thursday, April 15, and will be on view through May 28. We will be open until 9 that evening and have a cash bar. Everyone is welcome with mask protocols in place. In-Grained is the result of a movement created by Ralph Stuckman of Celina who saw patterns and images in the grains of wood. Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture. Artwork submission deadline was April 9. Call for more information or questions.

Val Sluterbeck’s piece is one of those on display for In-Grained.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Summer Art Camps are returning this summer, stay tuned for more information!

As mentioned above, we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm, vintage fireplace.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.