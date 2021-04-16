Oratorical contest winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert held its annual oratorical contest on March 14 online via Zoom. The topic that local students were challenged to address was “Healing the World with Optimism.” Winners included Austin Yinger, a fifth-grade student at Crestview Elementary, who earned first place, while Derek Yinger, an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School, was second, and Myles Moody, an eighth-grade student at Lincolnview Middle School, was third. All three are shown with Optimist Club President Bruce Showalter. The top three contestants spoke and received their prizes at the Optimist Club meeting on Thursday. Winners were awarded medallions and $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Abbie Mengerink from Van Wert High School and Garrett Mosier from Lincolnview Middle School also competed. Optimist Club photo