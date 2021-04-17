ODOT lists highway construction projects

Staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 127 north of the city of Van Wert to Fife Road may have temporary traffic impacts for ditch maintenance.

U.S. 224 east the city of Van Wert to the Putnam County line will have lane restrictions for drainage maintenance.

Multi-route paving project will have lane restrictions beginning April 12 for will have finish work and smoothness grinding. The project begun in 2020 includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to complete in April.

U.S. 224,from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert.

U.S. 127, from the CSX Railroad line north of Main St. to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road.

Ohio 118 in the city of Van Wert, from the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street.

Ohio 709, from Ohio 118 to Township Road 58.

Market Street in the city of Van Wert, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, will close on March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page.

Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.