Telecommunicators Week…

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as April 11-17. Those at the proclamation signing include (seated, from the left) Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers Janis Kesler, Jill Gemmer, and Mallory Mansfield; (standing) Commissioner Stan Owens, Dispatchers Calib Cunningham and Stephanie Harter, County 9-1-1 Coordinator Kim Brandt, Dispatcher Patrick Kesler, and Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger. photo provided