Van-Del to show off new laser projector

Staff and submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van-Del Drive-In Theater, in rural Middle Point, is one of the few remaining authentic drive-In theaters operating in the United States. Even more impressive, the Van-Del is the first Ohio drive-in theater to implement laser projection technology!Rodney and Donna Saunders upgraded the 2K digital Barco projector on the “big screen” at the Van-Del to 4K laser projector.

“In 30 years, this is the brightest, clearest picture I’ve ever seen at the Van-Del,” said Van-Del Manager Ron Dunn.

In 2020, when many other businesses were ordered closed due to COVID-19, drive-in theaters in Ohio were open and entertained families. Drive-in theaters — outdoor movie venues — have social distancing “built in” to their business model. Patrons may sit inside or outside their vehicles and easily remain more than six feet away from other customers.

There are no known cases of Coronavirus transmission at any drive-in theater.

Although COVID has delayed the release of new movies, a few new movies are scheduled to be released by the movie studios in 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong (PG13) is showing on Screen 2 at the Van-Del. More “retro” and “classic” movies will hit the Van-Del screens again this summer among a mix of new movie releases and concerts. Tickets are already on sale for a live music concert — Skillet — to play at the Van-Del Drive-In on Saturday, April 24.

Every season, the Saunders offer at least one night of free admission to their drive-in theaters in northwest Ohio. On Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, patrons may enjoy free admission to watch these family movies on the huge 80-foot-wide Screen 1 at Van-Del Drive-In:

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (G) (1971) followed by The Lego Movie (PG) (2014)

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis for the movies showing on Screen 1. The box office opens at 7:30 p.m., with the first movie starting at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.). Screen 1 at Van-Del can accommodate up to 300 vehicles, so space is limited.

Parents and grandparents take their families to the Van-Del Drive-In to make memories.

“Attending the drive-in is a whole evening of experiences,” said co-owner Donna Saunders. “From waiting in line to enter, finding the perfect parking spot, eating dinner from the snack bar, anxiously anticipating the light of the movie hitting the screen, laughing at the ‘dancing hot dogs’ during the intermission trailer, to trying to stay awake for the second feature … the memories made at the Van-Del are priceless.”