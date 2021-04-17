VW Council on Aging releases 2021 day trip schedule

The Van Wert County Council on Aging is again scheduling day trips for senior citizens. VW independent file photo

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Council on Aging announced its day travel schedule for 2021 on Friday.

This year’s first day bus trip will be on Wednesday, June 23, to the Ark Encounter in Williamston, Kentucky (right outside Cincinnati). Cost of the trip is $130 and will include a stop at Jungle Jim’s International Market on the way home. Ticket includes transportation, admission to the Ark Encounter, and bus driver tip. This is a Walking Level 4 trip. A walking level 4 has a higher level of walking than a level 1 walking trip.

On Thursday, July 22, a bus will travel to Port Clinton to tour the Maritime Museum, the Merry Go Round Museum, and the Aviation Museum, followed by a stop at Lakeside for shopping. Ticket price of $110 includes travel, admissions, lunch, and bus driver tip. This is a Walking Level 3 trip.

On Wednesday, September 15, the Council plans a trip to the “Backroads of Shipshewana, Indiana”. The trip will consist of visiting various stores and sites along the backroads of Shipshewana. A few of the stops planned include Lambright Country Chimes, the Dutch Country Market, and the Wood Shop. Lunch will be at an Amish home. Price of the trip is $130 and includes lunch, transportation, and bus driver tip. The bus will not be stopping for breakfast along the way, but breakfast bars will be provided on the bus. This is a Walking Level 1 trip.

On Thursday, October 21, enjoy a nice day at the Circleville Pumpkin Festival. Cost of the trip is $95 and the ticket includes transportation and bus driver tip. This is a Walking Level 4 trip.

On Friday November 12, get ready for the holiday season with a trip to Frankenmuth, Michigan. Travelers will have their choice of shopping at the Birch Run Outlets or shopping in downtown Frankenmuth. After shopping, enjoy the wonder of Christmas at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. All meals are at the cost of the individual. The price of the trip is $95 and includes transportation and bus driver tip. This is a Walking Level 4 trip.

The 2021 travel season will finish up on Wednesday, December 8, with a trip to enjoy the holiday spirit with a visit to the renowned Clifton Mills Christmas Lights Show. The trip includes stops at Marie’s Candies in West Liberty and the Champaign Aviation Museum. Lunch will be provided and dinner will be up to each individual traveler. Cost of the trip is $110 and the ticket includes transportation, bus driver tip, admission to the museum, lunch, and the Clifton Mills light show. This is a Walking Level 4 trip.

All trips are subject to change and travelers will be required to wear a mask. Customers will be refunded the price of a trip if the Council on Aging cancels due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trips can be purchased by stopping at the Council on Aging Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert. For more information on travel trips, call the Senior Center at 419.238.5011 or email info@coavw.org.