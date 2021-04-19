Shawnee wins VW Tennis Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

Shawnee took first place at the Van Wert Tennis Invitational on Saturday, with Ottawa-Glandorf finishing as the runner-up. The Indians edged the Titans by a single point, 19-18, to claim the team title.

St. Marys Memorial (9) finished third in the five team field, followed by Van Wert (8) and Wauseon (1).

Van Wert’s highest finisher was Jace Fast, who finished second at first doubles after losing to Shawnee’s Gabe Burke 8-2 in the championship round.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.