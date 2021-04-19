Victim identified in Scott area shooting

Staff and submitted information

The victim in last Tuesday’s shooting near Scott has been identified, according to a release from Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

Zy’Keera Townsend, 17, of Lima, died after being shot at a residence at 1339 Scott Road in Union Township. The young girl was a student at Apollo Career Center in Lima.

The young suspect in the shooting, whose name and age have not been released, is facing charges of murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a felony of the first degree; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony; in connection with Miss Townsend’s death.

He remains incarcerated following an initial court appearance last Tuesday in Van Wert County Juvenile Court.

According to the sheriff, his office received a 9-1-1 call at 9:59 a.m Tuesday reporting a shooting at the Scott Road address. Upon arrival, deputies found Miss Townsend and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the case fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but was quickly apprehended in the village of Scott. The incident remains under investigation.