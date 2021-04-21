Lincolnview ranked in OHSBCA poll

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview is one of several area teams ranked in the first Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season.

The Lancers (9-4) are ranked No. 5 in Division IV, trailing Toronto, Berlin-Hiland, Antwerp and Newark Catholic. Miller City is ranked eighth in Division IV and Kalida and St. Henry are ranked 15thand 16threspectively.

Lincolnview and Antwerp are scheduled to play at 10:30 Saturday morning at the PBR Classic at Defiance High School.

Coldwater is ranked No. 6 in Division III.

Despite a record of 12-3, Van Wert is unranked in the initial poll, but two other Western Buckeye League schools are listed in this week’s Division II rankings – Defiance is No. 3 and Shawnee is No. 17.

The full poll can be seen at http://www.ohsbca.org/aws/OHSBCA/pt/sp/home_page, poll results.

The first Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season is out as well and the only area teams that are ranked are Fairview (No. 9, Division III) and Minster (No. 7, Division IV).

The full softball poll can be found at https://www.ohsfsca.org/.