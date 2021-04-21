Retired teachers group to meet in April

Staff and submitted information

The rescheduled spring luncheon meeting of the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will now be held at noon Friday, April 30, at Willow Bend Country Club. Those attending should follow current Covid-19 mask protocols.

The meal cost is $11 and a reservation is required. Those wanting to attend should make their reservations by noon on Wednesday, April 28, to Deb Kleinhenz (call 419.203.2283, or via email at debklz@roadrunner.com). The menu includes a chicken breast in sauce, potatoes, vegetable, gelatin salad, and lemon mousse dessert, along with coffee and tea.

The program speaker will be Dr. Robin Rayfield, executive director of the Ohio Retired Teacher Association (ORTA), who will share his views of the current state of STRS and the pension program, efforts to reinstate a COLA, the forensic audit being done, and the election of retiree seats on the STRS Board. Dr. Rayfield attends every STRS Board meeting and is current on its direction.

A brief local business session will follow. All ORTA members, lifetime or annual, are welcome to attend, but must make a reservation with Mrs. Kleinhenz as above. She can also be contacted for more information about ORTA/VWARTA membership.