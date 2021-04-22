Budget bill includes school funding reform

Staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced the Ohio House has approved House Bill 110, the state’s two-year operating budget that creates a new school funding plan and provides tax relief to Ohioans.

The Fair School Funding Plan is a historic initiative that is the result of collaboration among educators and policymakers for the past three years. The plan begins a six-year phase-in, starting with the 2021-2022 school year and is designed to ensure a hold harmless period during the transition to the new formula.

“I’m proud to support a fix to Ohio’s school funding formula,” said Riedel. “This new model is predictable, sustainable, and transparent while ensuring fairness to all of Ohio’s schools.”

The budget includes a two percent across the board personal income tax cut, which will reduce taxes and withholding amounts by approximately $380 million over the biennium.

“Although I would have preferred providing more tax relief in this budget, I’m grateful the House took a step forward in alleviating the tax burden on hardworking Ohioans,” added Riedel.

Other measures to support job retention and creation, workforce training, and economic development efforts in Ohio include:

Requiring state agencies to give a preference to American and Ohio products through a competitive bidding process

Creating a 13-member joint legislative committee to study career pathways and workforce training

Providing $18 million to the Rural Industrial Park Loan Program to support rural job creation efforts

Providing $500,000 in grants to the Main Street Job Recovery Program

Establishing the Commercial Truck Drive Student Aid Program to address the national driver shortage

Vacating violations of orders by businesses for COVID-19

Appropriating $155 million for COVID-19 relief grants to support industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

H.B. 110 now heads to the Senate for consideration.