Haven of Hope sets information meeting

Staff and submitted information

The need for homeless shelters in Van Wert County is greater than the surrounding five counties combined, according to the Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission.

Local residents tour Haven of Hope during its official opening in 2020. VW independent file photo

On average, there are 30-40 Van Wert County community members experiencing homelessness on any given day. Some are employed. Some are as young as 18. Homelessness in rural communities looks different than in big cities. It could mean living in a car, “couch surfing”, or extended stays in hotels.

“It is important for us to have frequent touchpoints with our community members to provide education in addition to addressing concerns. To make the positive change it takes us all working together for a common goal to be successful,” said Pastor Mike Saylor, Haven of Hope Board president. “Our organization is constantly evaluating what works and what doesn’t to ensure we are providing the best possible service to those who need it and our community at large.”

Haven of Hope Men’s Homeless Shelter has been in operation for over six months. In Van Wert. On Sunday, April 25, from 2-3 p.m., community members are invited to participate in a facility tour, learn about homelessness in the area, and a participate in a question-and-answer session led by several Haven of Hope board members.