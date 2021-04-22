Law enforcement reform efforts outlined

Staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor DeWine on Wednesday outlined law enforcement reform efforts made in the past year, efforts that are pending, and efforts that will be announced in the near future.

Mike DeWine

“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd,” said Governor DeWine. “His death laid bare some of our deep divisions in this country. My goal and my job every day is to do what I can do to unite people, to show them what they have in common.”

Governor DeWine took several executive actions regarding law enforcement reform last year, including:

On June 17, 2020, Governor DeWine ordered every cabinet agency to review use-of-force policies and ban the use of choke holds unless deadly force would be otherwise authorized.

Governor DeWine ordered the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin outfitting troopers with body cameras in addition to dash cameras. The purchase of these body cameras is underway.

Governor DeWine established the Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment within the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Governor DeWine ordered the Ohio Community Police Collaborative to develop a standard for law enforcement’s response to mass protests. That standard has been adopted.

In his proposed budget that is now before the Ohio General Assembly, Governor DeWine recommended:

$10 million in grant money to assist local police agencies to buy body cameras.

$1 million in grant funding to support local police agencies’ innovative initiatives to recruit women and minorities into law enforcement careers.

Governor DeWine also announced that legislation will soon be introduced by State Representative Phil Plummer that will increase accountability and transparency in law enforcement.

The bill is expected to:

Establish a peace officer oversight board similar to oversight boards in other professions

Establish a use-of-force database

Establish an officer-discipline database

Require the independent investigation of officer-involved critical incidents

Establish an independent, sustainable funding source for law enforcement training in Ohio

Many of these proposals were recommended by Governor DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost in June.

The forthcoming bill was developed with the help of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office; veteran law enforcement officers; organizations, including the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association; and in consultation with civil rights leaders and activists.