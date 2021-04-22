Revive Live’s goal to support live entertainment restart



Van Wert Live entertainment sponsors Brad Greve (left) and Andy Czajkowski (right), owners of Statewide Ford Lincoln, with Van Wert Live Executive Director Tafi Stober. VW Live photo

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation announces that campaign Revive Live has begun in order to provide the wherewithal for the return of live entertainment to local venues. Artists and performers from around the world will once again bring their talents and trades to a Van Wert Live stage to entertain, educate, and inspire; however, financial support and volunteer efforts are essential to making that happen.

“We look ahead to a time of great energy and enthusiasm as we safely return to the people and moments that we hold dear,” said VWAPAF Chairman Gary Taylor.

The VWAPAF Board and Van Wert Live staff have processes in place so that the community can once again engage in making live entertainment events happen. Statewide Ford-Lincoln has set the pace by becoming the first 2021 entertainment sponsor. Owners Brad Greve and Andy Czajkowski know that their financial support goes directly to drastically discounting the ticket prices for patrons so it is affordable for families.

The Revive Live campaign is used to reconnect the Van Wert Live team with those ready to be part of the vision to make the arts safe, accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all.

“Over 250,000 people have chosen Van Wert as their entertainment destination,” said Van Wert Live Executive Director Tafi Stober. “Ensuring that their experience is one that demands a return takes more than the Van Wert Live staff.”

Being part of Revive Live is for everyone. The organization is providing an opportunity for interest and input in the following key areas of support and engagement: Memberships, sponsorships, volunteering, and marketing. An online information form is being used to provide a method for communicating interest in one or more of the above areas.

Anyone interested in plugging into the Revive Live campaign and working with the Van Wert Live staff is encouraged to visit vanwertlive.org and fill out the information form, which is also accessible through the Niswonger Facebook page, and via email to all Niswonger Insider email subscribers.

“Reviving Live is about rebuilding the community around the belief that live music and entertainment has a life-changing impact on society and mental health,” noted Stober. “Bringing back entertainment is more than the music. It’s also about the relationships and the ability to witness the power of community teamwork in action. Everyone plays a part in the arts and we look forward to reconnecting.”

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is a supporting organization powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Van Wert Live headquarters and box office are located at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. For more information, call 419.238.6722 or email info@npacvw.org.