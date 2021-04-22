Scholar-athletes

The Van Wert boys basketball team and cheerleaders recently held their annual awards banquet. Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Scholar Athlete awards were presented to juniors and seniors that have obtained a 3.2 or higher grade point average throughout their high school academic career. Above, left to right, senior Owen Treece earned Gold Certificate honors and juniors Nate Jackson, Trey Laudick, Ty Jackson, Connor Pratt, and Ethan Brown earned Silver Certificate honors. Below, numerous basketball players and cheerleaders were scholar-athlete award winners for the 2020-2021 season. Photos submitted