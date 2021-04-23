Rodger S. Wilson

Rodger S. Wilson, 70, of Convoy, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at his residence.

Rodger S. Wilson

He was born April 11, 1951, in Van Wert, the son of Rodger O. and Winifred (Campbell) Wilson, who both preceded him in death. On September 9, 1972, he married Barbara Mercer. Together, they shared years of memories and were ready to retire to the lake.

Rodger lived his whole life in the area and worked for many years at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilson of Convoy; four children, Jeremy Wilson of Convoy, Josh (Deena) Wilson of Mendon, Amanda (Kory) Lichtensteiger of Convoy, and Cody Wilson of Convoy; a sister, Lynn (Tom) Dunifon of Miamisburg; one brother, Barry Wilson of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Kali Wilson of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Tyler and Madison Wilson of Convoy, Megan Bates and Kaylin Jones of Harlan, Indiana, Ayden, Kale, Beau and Mack Lichtensteiger of Convoy, and Reagan Wilson of Paulding; and three great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rodger`s memory may be sent to CHP Home Care and Hospice of Van Wert or to the Van Wert Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.